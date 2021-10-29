Indianapolis man avoids jail time for 2019 shooting that left one person injured

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge sentenced a suspect for a 2019 Terre Haute shooting.

Trevyon Brown-Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, and carrying a handgun without a license.

Under an agreement, a judge dismissed other charges - including attempted murder.

He received a sentence for six years of work release, three years of in-home detention, and three years of formal probation.

The victim of the shooting survived. Brown-Jones is from Indianapolis.

The shooting

According to court documents, Brown-Jones shot the victim in the butt with a handgun as the victim was trying to run into his home. The documents claim there were children inside of the home at the time of the shooting.

Documents say Brown-Jones disputed those claims.

Below is information about sentencing lifted directly from court documents:

Mitigating Circumstances

The Court also finds that the following mitigating circumstances:

1.) the crime was the result of circumstances unlikely to recur;

2.) the victim of the crime induced or facilitated the

offense;

3.) the Defendant has no history of delinquency or criminal activity and has led a law-

abiding life for a substantial period before the commission of the instant offenses;

4.) the Defendant is likely to respond affirmatively to probation or short term imprisonment;

5.) the character and attitudes of the Defendant indicate that the Defendant is unlikely to commit another crime;

6.) that imprisonment of the Defendant will result in undue hardship to the Defendant and the Defendant's

dependent child; and

7.) that the Defendant entered a plea of guilty for the criminal acts at issue and took responsibility for his conduct and expressed genuine remorse for his crimes.

Specifically, the evidence presented during the sentencing hearing established that the Defendant had never been convicted of a criminal act prior to committing the offenses at issue.

The testimony presented during the sentencing hearing established that the Defendant was a student at Indiana State University and maintained good academic standing with the University prior to committing the offenses at issue.

The Court was particularly moved by the testimony of the Defendant's character witnesses. The Defendant's mother and step-father testified that they have a strong support system in place for the Defendant and that the Defendant's step-father would assist the Defendant in obtaining gainful employment once released from custody.

The Defendant's grandfather, Robert Saner, also testified as to his willingness and ability to mentor the Defendant upon the Defendant's release from custody. Specifically, Mr. Sanner testified as to his own struggle with addiction and the extent to which his own incarceration had damaged his family and his relationship with the Defendant. Mr. Sanner also testified that he now serves as a bishop and specifically mentors young at risk individuals that suffer from addiction and incarceration.

The Court also took note of the fact that the Defendant's first child was born while the Defendant was being held in custody for the instant offenses and that the Defendant has yet to have the opportunity to actually have any physical contact with his now one (1) year old son. The evidence presented further established that the Defendant suffered from addiction and got into trafficking narcotics as a means of supporting his own drug addiction.

The Defendant also made an effort to seek treatment for his addiction while being held in custody for the instant offenses. Specifically, the Defendant regularly attended AA and NA meetings that were available to him while at the Vigo County Jail, thereby demonstrating the Defendant's commitment to better himself and to learn from his past mistakes.

Sentence

The Court hereby finds that the aggravating circumstances justify imposing a sentence that slightly exceeds the advisory sentence for the offenses for which the Defendant plead guilty. However, the Court also finds that the compelling nature of the mitigating circumstances referenced above justify allowing the Defendant to serve the executed portion of his sentence on Work Release and In-Home Detention as a direct commitment to Vigo County Community Corrections followed by a period of formal probation."