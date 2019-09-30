Clear

Indianapolis man arrested for attempted murder in 4th Avenue shooting in Terre Haute

An Indianapolis man was arrested for attempted murder in Vigo County.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:42 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man was arrested for attempted murder in Vigo County.

Terre Haute Police arrested 23-year-old Trevyon Brown-Jones.

He was booked into the Vigo County Jail a little at 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Just shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on 4th Avenue.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of Brown-Jones on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, attempted criminal confinement, and aggravated battery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
The Return of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say