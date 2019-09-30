Indianapolis man arrested for attempted murder in 4th Avenue shooting in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man was arrested for attempted murder in Vigo County.

Terre Haute Police arrested 23-year-old Trevyon Brown-Jones.

He was booked into the Vigo County Jail a little at 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Just shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday on 4th Avenue.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of Brown-Jones on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, attempted criminal confinement, and aggravated battery.