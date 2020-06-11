Indianapolis delaying further easing of virus limits by week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will wait another week before following state’s lead in lifting more coronavirus restrictions on businesses, the mayor said Thursday.

The city will keep current limits in place until June 19, while a new statewide order from Gov. Eric Holcomb will allow movie theaters and bars to reopen and greater number of customers at restaurants and retail stores.

Indianapolis has been easing restrictions more slowly than most of the state, citing a higher concentration of COVID-19 infections and the city’s greater population density. Mayor Joe Hogsett said the week delay will give businesses in the city more time to make needed preparations.

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said the city had seen declines in the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since April. Caine said she was confident city hospitals had enough capacity to handle any surges in cases over the coming months.