Indianapolis couple lend RV to Terre Haute nurse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Facebook group is connecting frontline healthcare workers with RV and camper owners across the nation.

It’s called RVs 4 MDs.

RV owners are lending their mobile homes to healthcare workers for free.

This provides healthcare professionals with a safe space to isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nurse right here in the Wabash Valley is benefitting from this group.

Kim Moody is a nurse at Union’s Convenient Care Clinic in Terre Haute.

She works daily with patients who are suspected of having COVID-19.

Moody lives with her mother and two young children.

All three have health conditions that place them at risk.

“My big worry, because I am an essential worker and I am in the thick of it and bringing it home to them was my biggest worry,” Moody told News 10.

Moody discovered the Facebook group RVs 4 MDs and signed up.

Within a few days of signing up, Moody got matched with David and Casey Trogden of Indianapolis.

The Trogden’s were traveling around the United States until the beginning of March.

That’s when the coronavirus shifted their plans.

Instead of letting their RV sit at home, they decided to give back.

“Why not let it sit at a house or a location where it can be put to use by those people, again, who are literally risking their lives on a daily basis. I think this is the easiest decision that an RV owner should have,” David Trogden said.

Now, the Trogden’s RV is parked in Moody's front yard.

“The world could use more Kim’s right now, as she’s putting every ounce of energy and every hour in the day to helping others. We need that,” Trogden described.

It’s an effort that Moody won’t soon forget.

“I mean, it’s an amazing thing that someone just did such a random act of kindness that they would be willing to loan a complete stranger, in essence, a place where they can go and keep their family safe. To me, it was a really touching thing.”