Indianapolis Zoo's Christmas at the Zoo nominated for top 10 best zoo lights.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An exciting announcement from the Indianapolis Zoo!
The annual Christmas at the Zoo has been nominated for USA Today's 10 Best Zoo lights! This is the fifth year in a row its been nominated.
It's also the only zoo in Indiana to make the list.
In order to win you need to vote! You can vote now through December 2. The winners will be announced on December 13.
