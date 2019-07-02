Indianapolis Zoo says 2 elephants beat deadly virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Zoo says two African elephants have survived a deadly virus that killed two other members of the herd.

The zoo said in a statement Tuesday that 12-year-old female Zahara and 13-year-old male Kedar “are both healthy and have beaten the virus. We will continue to monitor the entire herd through frequent blood testing.”

The two elephants were diagnosed this spring with elephant endotheliotropic herpes virus. Two others, 6-year-old Nyah and 8-year- old Kalina, died from the virus in March.

The zoo has said the virus causes fatal hemorrhagic disease in elephants, mainly Asian elephants.