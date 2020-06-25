Indianapolis Zoo kicks off summer concert series July 4 weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - This summer, you and the family can bust a move among your favorite animals!

The summer concert season, at the Indianapolis Zoo, kicks off July 4th weekend.

Zoolapalooza, and Animals and All That Jazz, features nine live concerts throughout the month. That's along with extended zoo hours and specialty menu items.

The events are included with zoo admission, and free for members.

COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, will be enforced.

Tickets must also be purchased or reserved, in advance.

Concert themes/dates are listed as follows:

Animals and All That Jazz Series starts July 4 and continues, every Thursday, through July 30th. The lineup includes a range of musicians throughout the midwest showcasing jazz genres, including classic, contemporary, soul and blues.

July 4: Mid Coast Swing Orchestra

July 9: West Central Quintet

July 16: Charlie Ballantine Quintet

July 23: Cowbell Jazz

July 30: Julie Houston with Swing into Rio

Zoolapalooza includes a broad range of music including rock classics, today's pop, R&B and bluegrass.

July 5: Starcat featuring 3 to 1

July 10: Cruise Control

July 17: Groove Essential

July 24: The Mac Island Band

ALL performances are 5:30-8:30 p.m. under the Bicentennial Pavillion. Due to COVID-19, seating is standing room only. Guests can bring chairs but must observe social distancing.

For ticket information: click here.