Indianapolis Zoo grants protect various species worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Zoo is well known for presenting animals in a setting that is inspiring and safe for those who attend. What is not as well known is the Conservation Grant Program to save various species around the world.

In 2021 grants totaling nearly $350,000 were allocated to save species under severe threat of extinction including African elephants, great apes, and the recovery efforts for critically endangered Orinoco crocodiles.

2021 Conservation Initiatives:

APPC — Panamerican Conservation Association (sloths) Cheetah Conservation Fund (cheetahs) Goualougo Triangle Ape Project (African great apes) Indiana Department of Natural Resources (crawfish frogs) International Elephant Foundation (elephants) IUCN Species Survival Commission (endangered species) Macaw Recovery Network (scarlet and great green macaws) Mara Elephant Project (African elephants) Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Program (Sumatran orangutans) Tanzania Conservation and Research Project (African elephants) Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group (Orinoco crocodiles) Wildlife Conservation Society (lions) World Parrot Trust (blue-throated macaws)

The Zoo also provides funds for unexpected crises such as rescuing sea turtles in Texas that were impacted by the recent winter storm.

“We are proud to support these proven conservation projects that protect nature and preserve species and habitats, both internationally and right here at home in Indiana, for future generations,” said Bill Street, Senior Vice President of Conservation, Life Sciences and Education. “Conservation efforts worldwide have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, so we are especially grateful to be able to fulfill our mission and commit this level of support in 2021 and beyond.”

The Zoo has provided more than $1 million in support to conservation efforts in the past three years.