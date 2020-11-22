Indianapolis Zoo celebrates 52nd Christmas at the Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WTHI) - The Indianapolis zoo is celebrating its 52 year run of Christmas at the Zoo. Saturday, Nov. 21st, was the opening day of the event.

Guests can enjoy campfires scattered throughout the park, Santa's village with a few of his reindeer, and over one million L.E.D. Christmas lights. You are asked to go online and register for a timed-entry ticket.

The Indianapolis zoo wants you to know they are following all safety guidelines through the city and state.

Judy Palermo, Director of Public Relations, says, "There's a lot of space to walk around at Christmas at the zoo. And so you can get outside. Get some fresh air. see some beautiful lights, and we have wonderful animals. "

There are over 1 million L.E.D. lights on display throughout the entire zoo. Santa's Village is a new addition to the event this year. Santa Claus will be able to greet families for fun re-imagined visits inside his decorated study. Guests will also be able to interact with dogs and even penguins on select days.

The event is set to end December 30th and will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas eve, and Christmas day.

For full information for Christmas at the Zoo in Indianapolis, Indiana, where you can buy and reserve your time-ticket for entry, you can go to their website at www.indianapoliszoo.com.