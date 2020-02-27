Indianapolis ministry donates headstone to family of late Vigo County toddler

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A positive development has happened after a heartbreaking story we shared with you on Monday. This past Sunday, 20-month-old Izabella Ellington drowned in the lake behind her Vigo County home and passed away. We spoke with her mother, Paige Ellington, and she shared the devastation she was feeling.

Now, a special ministry has stepped in to provide some closure for the family. He Knows Your Name ministries out of Indianapolis will donate a headstone for Izabella. Here's how it came to be.

News 10 aired the original story on Monday. After that, a viewer called in and suggested to tell Paige about He Knows Your Name ministry based in Indianapolis. After passing the message along to Ellington, she got in contact with the founder of the ministry Linda Znachko.

He Knows Your Name ministry's mission is to help families with financial needs in times of tragic losses to children.

"They're not only dealing with grief and loss and the trauma," Znachko said, "They are dealing with the fact that they don't know how they are going to provide a funeral."

Znachko is donating a personal, meaningful headstone for Izabella's burial site. She says every she wants to make sure every child has dignity in death. Ellington says this generous gift means the world to her family.

"That's just a blessing," she said, "It lets us know that she was definitely loved and it takes a lot of stress and heartache off of us."

"To just give her the comfort of knowing that her needs are going to be met and honor and dignity will be given to her daughter...that's what's comforting her," Znachko said.

The ministry has donated 120 headstones around the country. Izabella's will be ready in the springtime. For more information on He Knows Your Name ministry, you can visit their website here.

"That's the piece that is so permanent and really carries on and gives them a place to visit," Znachko said, "Having a name written in the earth just brings so much purpose and identity."

Meanwhile, Ellington says she's thankful for the support from those like Znachko. Especially as she continues to deal with this tragedy.

"We still look at pictures of her [Izabella] every night and watch silly videos of her dancing," Ellington said, "The community support just means the world to us."

Znachko says that support during a time like this is the most important thing she can give, and she hopes others follow suit.

"It's not just the money, it's not just the service being provided, it's not just the meeting the need...which is still great," she said, "But the expression of compassion like 'I'm with you in this', actually is the greatest gift."

Izabella Ellington's visitation will be at Greiner's Funeral Home this Monday, March 2nd, from 12 PM - 2 PM with the funeral directly after. She will be laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetary.

Ellington's GoFundMe page is still up and running to help with funeral costs. You can donate and help out this grieving family at this link here.

