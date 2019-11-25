Indianapolis Children's Museum unveils top toys for 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Children's Museum unveiled its top toys of 2019.

And unlike other lists - this one is kid-approved.

Officials say in October they allowed kids to vote on their favorite toys of the year.

They questioned the kids on what attracted them to the toys.

Some of the favorites include the Robosaur, Foam Alive products, and even a unicorn hopper.

Officials say it gives parents a great place to start their shopping this holiday season.

"As parents, we all think we're pretty smart and pretty knowledgeable about what the kids want but there are times you need one more item. What could it be? We now can point them to a list and say here's a good choice," Jere Kruger, from the Indianapolis Children's Museum said.

You can see the full list of toys right here.