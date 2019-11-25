Clear

Indianapolis Children's Museum unveils top toys for 2019

Officials say in October they allowed kids to vote on their favorite toys of the year.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 10 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Children's Museum unveiled its top toys of 2019.

And unlike other lists - this one is kid-approved.

Officials say in October they allowed kids to vote on their favorite toys of the year.

They questioned the kids on what attracted them to the toys.

Some of the favorites include the Robosaur, Foam Alive products, and even a unicorn hopper.

Officials say it gives parents a great place to start their shopping this holiday season.

"As parents, we all think we're pretty smart and pretty knowledgeable about what the kids want but there are times you need one more item. What could it be? We now can point them to a list and say here's a good choice," Jere Kruger, from the Indianapolis Children's Museum said.

You can see the full list of toys right here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teddy Bear Picnic

Image

Monday Night: Clouds move in, cool. low: 39

Image

New inpatient dialysis unit at Signature Healthcare

Image

Sharing your scraps could lead to a scare: Why you should not share food with pets on the holidays

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 56

Image

Free Thanksgiving dinner in West Vigo

Image

Bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time

Image

Teacher remembers former student

Image

Turkey Trot 5K

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook