Indianapolis Children's Museum offers free admission to furloughed and federal employees working without pay

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indianapolis Children's Museum will offer free admission to furloughed and federal employees working without pay.

The museum says they will allow the federal employee, along with three immediate family members in for free.

To take advantage of the offer, you will need to show your most recent pay stub and an Indiana photo ID.

The museum will start offering free admission on January 19th and it lasts all the way through March 10th.

