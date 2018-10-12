Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SILVER ALERT: Missing six-year-old Clinton boy could be with his mom Full Story

Indianapolis Archdiocese lists 23 credibly accused priests

The Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis on Thursday released the names of 23 priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor or a young adult dating to the 1940s.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis on Thursday released the names of 23 priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor or a young adult dating to the 1940s.

The archdiocese published the names on its website, fulfilling a promise that Archbishop Charles Thompson made in August.

LINK | FULL LIST 

“I pray the release of this list of credibly accused clergy will help all survivors of sexual abuse find the strength to come forward and will set them on the path to healing,” Thompson said in a prepared statement Thursday. “I apologize to all victims for the abuse that was done to them and for the failure of the Church to keep them from harm. I pledge to do everything within my power to protect our youth.”

The archdiocese said it reports all abuse allegations it receives to Indiana’s Child Protective Services and criminal investigators, as required by law, and encourages all victims to contact civil authorities.

Seventeen of the priests named are dead, and each of those who are still alive has been removed from ministry.

The list contained the number of victims each priest was accused of abusing and when the incidents occurred. One priest, Albert Vincent Deery, had 23 victims from the late 1950s through the early 1970s but died before the abuse was reported. Another priest, Harold E. Monroe, had 16 victims from 1976 to 1982. Monroe was removed from the priesthood in 1984.

The archdiocese also named four priests who each had single claims of abuse against them but who died before they could defend themselves against the accusations.

Finally, it named two others who had credible claims of abuse with 18-year-olds from emotional relationships that began when the victims were minors. They include Patrick Doyle , who was removed from ministry last week.

The archdiocese said an allegation was deemed credible by the Archdiocesan Review Board if, after an investigation and review of available information, the accusation was deemed more likely to be true than not.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 46°
Rain chances increasing; staying chilly overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Terre Haute woman dies after being hit by truck

Image

SILVER ALERT: Clinton six-year-old boy missing

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Disney releases first look of live-action 'Aladdin'

Image

Eye on Terre Haute, Oct 12th

Image

Brat Trot 5K, 2 Awesome 5K Races

Image

Clouds moving in with a chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 51°

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge