Indiana woman, son die in crash believed weather-related

Weather is believed to be a factor in a Monday collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that killed a woman and her adult son along a central Indiana road following a night of snowfall, police said.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Witnesses told police that the victims’ SUV lost control and spun along a Hancock County road east of Indianapolis before entering oncoming traffic and colliding with the pickup about 6 a.m. Monday.

Crash investigators said that the SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Amy Cox, died along with her 24-year-old son, Isaac Cox. Both crash victims were from New Palestine and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup’s driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that weather conditions likely played a role in the fatal crash. The sheriff’s office urged motorists “to slow down and use extreme caution” in inclement weather.

Image

A wintry mix makes its way into the Wabash Valley: Navigating drivers through the conditions

Image

Monday: Freezing rain early, 1-3" snow later. High: 33

Image

Children's Classic Roll

Image

CASA Christmas

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Christmas for Kids

Image

Lessons and Carols

Image

INDOT deploys salt trucks, ISP shares reminders for drivers

Image

Fill the Truck with Santa

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

The latest Closings and Delays

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax