Indiana woman sentenced in federal investigation for "animal crushing" torture videos she posted on social media

KOKOMO, Ind. (WTHI) -An Indiana woman was sentenced for what the Department of Justice calls "animal crushing."

The investigation started with social media posts last year.

The DOJ says 20-year-old Krystal Scott of Kokomo posted videos of her "torturing, and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning, and other means."

Several people reported the videos to authorities. Last June, the Boise, Idaho Police Department, along with the FBI, launched an investigation.

That investigation led police to Scott.

She was found guilty of violating the "preventing animal cruelty and torture act of 2019." Scott will spend 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release after she gets out.