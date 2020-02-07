Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana woman pleads guilty to scalding toddler son in bath

An Indiana woman faces at least three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to scalding her toddler.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 9:48 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman faces at least three years in prison after she pleaded guilty to scalding her toddler.

Cristiana Mendez, 23, of Hammond, pleaded guilty on Thursday to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. In exchange for the plea to the felony charge, prosecutors dropped several other counts, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Mendez placed her then-19-month-old son in a dangerously hot bath in July 2017 and poured a cup of scalding water over him, according to the plea agreement. The boy suffered burns on about 40% of his body.

Prosecutors say he has had multiple skin grafts.

A hearing was set for March 12.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Overnight Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

These Little Bear Coffee Company custom cup sleeves will put a smile on your face, and it's all than

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Torpedoes hosts its annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet

Image

The stars were out in full force Friday in Terre Haute, but not the ones you'd find on the big scre

Image

Health experts provide strategies for heart disease detection, prevention

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7-20

Image

High tea for heart health

Image

The Boy's Children's Home receives a fresh look

Image

The future is looking bright for the WVFSC

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax