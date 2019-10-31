Indiana woman found dead with an eight-foot python wrapped around her neck

OXFORD, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman was found dead Wednesday night in a building described by Indiana State Police as a "reptile home."

Sgt. Kim Riley says Benton County Sheriff Don Munson found 36-year-old Laura Hurst from Battle Ground in the Oxford home with an 8-foot Reticulated Python around her neck. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 600 block of North Dan Patch Drive. Riley said the building is near where Munson lives. Medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures on Hurst but were unsuccessful.

Online records show Munson owns the home, but Riley could not confirm the information. The woman frequented the location about two times a week, according to Riley.

State police said it appeared the woman was "killed by a reptile." About 140 snakes are kept in the home with 20 belonging to the woman, according to Riley.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the official cause of death.