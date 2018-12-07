Clear

Indiana woman charged in bludgeoning death of infant

Authorities have charged a northwestern Indiana woman in the bludgeoning death of her infant daughter.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 11:07 PM
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 25-year-old Lisa Marie Rodriguez of Hammond appeared in court Friday a day after being arrested. She was charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the death Tuesday of 4-month-old Brooklynn Rodriguez.

Rodriguez requested an attorney and said she had no income or property.

Brooklynn’s death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head. A pathologist also found bruises on the girl’s torso.

Brooklynn’s father, Nicholas Bray, faces criminal charges. He’s accused of twice attacking Lisa Marie Rodriguez while she was pregnant, though his attorney says Bray was defending himself.

