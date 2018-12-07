CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have charged a northwestern Indiana woman in the bludgeoning death of her infant daughter.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 25-year-old Lisa Marie Rodriguez of Hammond appeared in court Friday a day after being arrested. She was charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the death Tuesday of 4-month-old Brooklynn Rodriguez.
Rodriguez requested an attorney and said she had no income or property.
Brooklynn’s death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head. A pathologist also found bruises on the girl’s torso.
Brooklynn’s father, Nicholas Bray, faces criminal charges. He’s accused of twice attacking Lisa Marie Rodriguez while she was pregnant, though his attorney says Bray was defending himself.
___
Related Content
- Indiana woman charged in bludgeoning death of infant
- Authorities investigating infant death in Clay County
- Central Indiana woman formally charged in son’s car death
- Indiana among the worst states for infant mortality
- Indiana woman charged in son’s hot car death won’t get lower bond
- Man faces charges for allegedly injuring an infant
- Mental exam ordered for Indiana woman in neighbor's death
- Indiana woman pleads not guilty in students’ bus stop deaths
- Police recommend no charges in Indiana hot car death
- Indiana teen charged in suffocation deaths of his 2 siblings