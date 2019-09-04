Indiana Silver Alert ends as 10-year-old girl found dead, stepmom charged with murder

Clear

GAS CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been arrested in the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, whose body was found stashed inside a plastic trash bag in a shed behind their home.

Indiana State Police say 34-year-old Amanda D. Carmack was arrested early Wednesday after investigators found Skylea Carmack’s body in Gas City, about 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

State police and online records show Carmack is being held on preliminary charges of murder, neglect, strangulation and domestic battery.

Police said evidence shows Skylea was fatally strangled on Aug. 31, the same day her family reported her missing. State police issued a Silver Alert for the child on Sunday.

Online records don’t list an attorney who can comment on Carmack’s behalf.

