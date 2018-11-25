Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana window artist paints holiday cheer in local restaurant

Usually, Chick-Fil-A’s is closed on Sundays, but this weekend they had a gifted man in the restaurant. It was a man by the name of Ron Davis

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Usually Chick-Fil-A’s is closed on Sundays, but this weekend they had gifted man in the restaurant. It was a man by the name of Ron Davis.

Davis is a professional window painter from Muncie, Indiana. His passion began "thirty years" ago to help pay for his families Christmas.

"I went and found five stores the first year, enough to buy their Christmas and it started to grow from there," said Davis.

Since then he has painted over fifteen thousand windows throughout the state. His career really took off after being contacted by a few major chain restaurants his window art. including the Chick-Fil-A in Terre Haute.

"It’s exciting because it lets you know your hard work is being noticed. I've covered Muncie for over thirty years and I’ve spoiled Muncie. It’s nice to know that you’re being recognized for what you’re doing," said Davis.

In a matter of a day, he will cover all the windows of a single restaurant with the help of some family. Evan Williamson, the owner of the Terre Haute Chick-Fil-A location, says the restaurant is proud to support such a talented window artist.

"Our stores are locally owned and operated and to take other local businesses and to support each other is just wonderful so Ron can go around and service these local stores. It’s just another way that we can kind of give back and partner with those in the community," said Williamson.

Davis's dream is to paint the windows at the White House, but until then he will continue to share his passion with communities like the Wabash Valley. Not only spreading Christmas cheer but keeping the art of window painting alive.

"Hopefully my grandkids, my kids, nephews, and nieces will want to jump in and definitely take over my store so I can go into the bigger cities or go onto Washington," said Davis.

This year alone Davis will work on roughly twenty-six Christmas projects around the state. If you would like to learn or see more of Davis’s work, check out his website here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 53°
Windy, Rainy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

Christmas on the River

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

Linton knocks off ranked Paoli

Image

ISU out-works WKU

Image

Pioneer defeats North Vermillion

Image

1 dead in Lawrence County crash

Image

Holiday pet adoption

Image

Little Makers Suitcase Sale

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum