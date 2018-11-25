Indiana window artist paints holiday cheer in local restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Usually Chick-Fil-A’s is closed on Sundays, but this weekend they had gifted man in the restaurant. It was a man by the name of Ron Davis.

Davis is a professional window painter from Muncie, Indiana. His passion began "thirty years" ago to help pay for his families Christmas.

"I went and found five stores the first year, enough to buy their Christmas and it started to grow from there," said Davis.

Since then he has painted over fifteen thousand windows throughout the state. His career really took off after being contacted by a few major chain restaurants his window art. including the Chick-Fil-A in Terre Haute.

"It’s exciting because it lets you know your hard work is being noticed. I've covered Muncie for over thirty years and I’ve spoiled Muncie. It’s nice to know that you’re being recognized for what you’re doing," said Davis.

In a matter of a day, he will cover all the windows of a single restaurant with the help of some family. Evan Williamson, the owner of the Terre Haute Chick-Fil-A location, says the restaurant is proud to support such a talented window artist.

"Our stores are locally owned and operated and to take other local businesses and to support each other is just wonderful so Ron can go around and service these local stores. It’s just another way that we can kind of give back and partner with those in the community," said Williamson.

Davis's dream is to paint the windows at the White House, but until then he will continue to share his passion with communities like the Wabash Valley. Not only spreading Christmas cheer but keeping the art of window painting alive.

"Hopefully my grandkids, my kids, nephews, and nieces will want to jump in and definitely take over my store so I can go into the bigger cities or go onto Washington," said Davis.

This year alone Davis will work on roughly twenty-six Christmas projects around the state. If you would like to learn or see more of Davis’s work, check out his website here.