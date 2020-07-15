Indiana will stay in stage 4.5 after rise in COVID-19 cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday, the Hoosier state will stay in phase 4.5.

When Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the "Back on track" Indiana plan, it originally said, Indiana was set to be fully open by July 4th.

However, Holcomb announced a middle stage, stage 4.5, that started July 3rd. Wednesday, Holcomb held another press conference to update Hoosiers.

"So we're going to lock in at 4.5 and we'll be here for, as I said, at least, underscore at least another 2 weeks," Governor Holcomb said.

So, what does that mean for you?

Under stage 4.5 businesses are not able to open to full capacity. That means restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues will remain at their current capacity limits. Mostly-outdoor activities, like fairs, and festivals will move forward under previous guidance.

However, starting July 23rd there is a change to gatherings of more than 250 people. Governor Holcomb said you must submit a plan for approval to your local health department describing ways you're preventing the spread of the virus.

State officials said this decision comes after another week of increasing COVID-19 cases.

"Every Hoosier has a role to play in this effort. That means wearing your mask when you're in public and when you can't socially distance outside," Dr. Kristina Box. State Health Commissioner said.

State officials said they are still expecting a wave of COVID-19 in the fall. That will come along with the flu season. Officials said they need to prepare hospitals now, before that happens!

"The work that we do now, to keep our community safe and ensure that our health care system has ample capacity, will put us in a better position for the expected surge," Dr. Box said.

Governor Holcomb said it's up to every Hoosier to help.

"It's not going away anytime soon so it's really up to us," he said.

We will remain in stage 4.5 for at least the next 2 weeks. Holcomb said they will be watching case numbers closely and phases will be re-evaluated later. That means stage 5 could be pushed back again.