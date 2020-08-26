Indiana will move forward with normal election, here's what that means

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana will move forward with its standard election process - with safety measures in place.

There won't be any changes to the timeline or voting applications like there were in the primary.

State officials expect up to 1.8 million people to vote absentee by mail. The Secretary of State says if you're concerned about a delay in the mail you should apply early, and vote early.

The state is working with the post office to ensure ballots are prioritized. They are working to create envelopes so election mail is easily identifiable.

In Indiana, if you want to vote by mail - you will still need to qualify for a specific reason.

The Secretary of State says being afraid of contracting COVID-19 is not a reason on its own.

"If you are confined to your home because you have a condition...because you have a condition that puts you at high risk, and you're in self-isolation, you may qualify. But if you're going to the grocery store and running other errands, you're not confined to your home," Secretary of State Connie Lawson said.

If you plan to vote by mail, officials say it is a good idea to mail your application by October 19. Have your ballot back in the mail by October, 27.

You do not need to apply to vote early, in person.