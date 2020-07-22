VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been putting Indiana's reopening plans on pause. Tuesday, he announced a statewide mask mandate.

"Tomorrow, I will sign an executive order that will mandate that Hoosiers wear face coverings during specific times and in specific places," Governor Holcomb said.

The mandate will start Monday, July 27th. Governor Holcomb said it's because the state has seen an increase in the number of positive cases and hospitalizations. He said surrounding states have too.

"We have, as Hoosiers, worked very hard to get to where we are today," he said. "And we want to keep it that way."

The fear is that if cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, Indiana will go back to our reopen plan. Or he said shut back down altogether.

"Face coverings can and will help us blunt this increase. It has in other places around the country and around the world," he said.

So, I went out to get your reactions to this new mandate. One woman said she's in support of the mandate

"I think everybody needs to because with school coming in to and anywhere you go, I think everybody needs to be wearing the masks," Jane Gardner said.

Many of you took to our Facebook page. Writing comments that said you're glad and you wish it would've happened sooner. Some thanking the governor because they are mourning the loss of a loved one from the virus. One man said to choose your battles and he will be wearing a mask.

Others asked what the punishment or fine is saying their wallet is ready. One woman asked why it isn't starting immediately.

Health officials said wearing a mask like this one can decrease the spread by up to 80%.