Indiana voters get postcards as part of voter accuracy push

The Secretary of State’s office is mailing postcards to Indiana voters as part of its ongoing efforts to identify outdated or inaccurate voter registrations.

May. 23, 2019
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Secretary of State’s office is mailing postcards to Indiana voters as part of its ongoing efforts to identify outdated or inaccurate voter registrations.

The postcards from the office’s Election Division remind voters that Nov. 5 is Election Day, but they’re also being used to revise Indiana’s statewide voter list.

Postcards returned to the Secretary of State’s office as undeliverable will help identify outdated voter information.

If the first mailing is returned as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent to the forwardable address on file with the U.S. Postal Service. That postcard will ask the voter to confirm or update their address or cancel their Indiana voter registration using a postage pre-paid voter response card.

