INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters approve constitutional amendment obligating the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets.
Related Content
- Indiana voters approve constitutional amendment obligating the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets
- Balanced budget constitutional change issue awaits voters
- Judge: Indiana sex offender class violates US Constitution
- US approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
- Mayor Bennett highlights city's balanced budget during state of city address
- Terre Haute City Council approves $93 million budget
- No voter Indiana voter machines connected to the internet
- Indiana voters still have time to register
- Federal judge blocks Indiana voter registration law
- Indiana House approves statewide school safety audit
Scroll for more content...