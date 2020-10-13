Indiana virus hospitalizations jump as mask order step nears

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and rates of new infections continued sharp increases in new statistics released as the governor faces a deadline on whether to extend the statewide face mask order.

The jumps have come since Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb decided three weeks ago to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes, which Democratic challenger Woody Myers wants reversed in hopes of slowing the coronavirus spread.

Holcomb says he'll announce a decision Wednesday on the mask mandate that is set to expire Saturday. Indiana's nearly 1,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday are up 70% in the past three weeks.