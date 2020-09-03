Indiana virus caution urged as map shows mostly slow spread, but some Wabash Valley counties are of concern

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are warning residents to take coronavirus precautions seriously over the Labor Day weekend even as new statewide COVID-19 risk ratings show most counties with minimal or moderate virus spread.

The new county-by-county map available on the Indiana State Department of Health’s website Thursday gives a red rating of high spread to only Martin County in rural southwestern Indiana. Seven other counties, including South Bend’s St. Joseph County, Muncie’s Delaware County and Terre Haute’s Vigo County, have orange ratings of moderate to high spread.

The remaining 88 counties received yellow or blue ratings based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of tests confirming COVID-19 infections. The map is meant as a guide for school leaders on whether to keep students in classrooms.

State health officials blame large gatherings around the Fourth of July for contributing to an increase in coronavirus cases during July and August and are urging people to wear masks and avoid crowds during the Labor Day weekend.

Indianapolis officials announced that bars and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen at 25% indoor capacity starting Tuesday as the growth in new infections has slowed in recent weeks.