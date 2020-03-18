Clear
Indiana virus cases rise to 39; Honda closing for 1 week

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 12:27 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has nine new positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing to 39 the number in the state, health officials said Wednesday.

The new cases involve two in Marion County, home to Indianapolis, and one each in Clark, Fayette, Hamilton, Hendricks, Jennings, Lake and Madison counties, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

Indiana has recorded two COVID-19 deaths, one each in Marion and Johnson counties, the department has said.

Honda said Wednesday that it will shut down plants in North America, including one in Greensburg, for a week starting Monday. On Tuesday night, Detroit’s three automakers agreed to rotating temporary production suspensions to better clean factories and leave more time between shifts. The move held off a demand from the United Auto Workers for a two-week U.S. production shutdown.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

