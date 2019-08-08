Indiana veterans will no longer pay income tax on military retirement income

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Retired Indiana veterans will no longer pay income tax on their retirement income.
That's after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the Veterans Pension Bill, or HEA 1010 into law on Monday at the Indiana State Fair.
HEA 1010 exempts military retirement income and survivor's benefits from income tax.
