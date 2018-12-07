Indiana veterans affairs head resigns after grants scrutiny

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The leader of Indiana’s veterans’ affairs agency has resigned following reports that he awarded department employees grant money intended for struggling veterans.

Gov. Eric Holcomb accepted James Brown’s resignation Friday as director of the Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs, calling him “a good man with a distinguished service record.”

Brown’s resignation comes a week after reports surfaced questioning the management of Indiana’s Military Family Relief Fund.

The fund helps veterans with food, housing, utilities, medical services and transportation. It’s funded primarily with fees from sales of veteran license plates and “Support Our Troops” plates.

The Indianapolis Star reported that at least 11 agency employees received a total of at least $40,000 through the fund. WRTV-TV reported that grants were awarded to both employees of the agency and the fund itself.