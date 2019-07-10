ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A state trooper who stopped a truck going 105 mph in central Indiana is credited with giving lifesaving first aid to the passenger, who was bleeding from a gash in his neck.
State police say Trooper Ron Huff was driving last Thursday in Madison County when the truck sped past.
Huff stopped the truck and the driver ran to him, yelling that his friend was dying. Huff found a man in his 20s holding a towel to his neck to cover the 4-inch gash. Huff used gauze treated with a clotting agent and direct pressure to stop the bleeding before an ambulance arrived.
The man had been helping renovate an unoccupied school when wall mirror broke, cutting his neck. He was released from a hospital Friday.
Related Content
- Indiana trooper stops 105 mph truck, gives lifesaving aid
- Deputies serve up pizza for Project Lifesaver
- Police: Wisconsin man exceeded 160 mph on Indiana Toll Road
- Illinois state trooper hit by truck, killed in Freeport
- Funeral set for trooper hit by truck, killed in Freeport
- Project Lifesaver protects those at risk for wandering
- Funeral set for Illinois trooper struck during traffic stop
- Man running from Indiana trooper hit by car on I-65
- Indiana trooper hurt after icy roads lead to crashes
- Indiana State Police Trooper injured during Vermillion County domestic dispute