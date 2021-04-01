Indiana trends in right direction regarding unemployment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne spoke extensively about the state of unemployment in Indiana on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Indiana’s current unemployment rate is at 4%. That’s down significantly from the record high of 16.9% the state saw in April 2020. Commissioner Payne says Indiana is trending upward.

Payne says nearly 850,000 Hoosiers have been paid unemployment benefits since March 2020. From 2015 to 2019, there were 495,348 total Hoosiers paid unemployment insurance.

About this time last year, Indiana saw the highest number of initial unemployment claims filed in recent Indiana history at about 139,000. At the beginning of March, the state saw about 9,200 initial claims. That’s the lowest since the pandemic started.

85% of claims are processed and paid within 21 days despite the incredibly high volume. Payne says this is confirmation that the Hoosier State is heading in the right direction.

“We’ve come a long way over the past 12 months and we have a long way to go,” Payne said, “With consistent and measured strategies, we’ll continue to move forward.”

Payne stressed the point that claims do not equal people. Claims are what people file each week to collect their unemployment benefits. One person could file 25 claims in 25 weeks.

There were 18.4 million weekly claims for unemployment filed from March 2020 to February 2021. Payne says filing so many claims does come with some challenges.

Fraud has become a dominant factor in the unemployment insurance system, and it significantly impacts processing time. Payne says in just the past two weeks there were over 63,000 attempts to defraud the system. As a result, he stresses patience when filing your claims.

“We’re aware that some of the fraud detection measures that we’ve put in place may be inconvenient for some and impact processing time,” Payne explained, “However, we must have them in place to combat these criminals and to ensure that only those that are eligible receive benefits.”

Payne says making sure benefits are administered is just part of their mission during this pandemic. Their department recently launched the Hoosier Talent Network. It uses artificial intelligence to help match Hoosiers to jobs and to training for better employment opportunities.

“Our agency is committed to providing benefits to all eligible Hoosiers while increasing opportunity to evolve people’s education and training levels which will lead to greater career choices,” Payne concluded.

He says many indicators show that Indiana is closer to economic unemployment recovery.