Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Indiana traffic fine amnesty program under consideration

Indiana residents with suspended driver's licenses because of unpaid fines could see those penalties reduced under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana residents with suspended driver's licenses because of unpaid fines could see those penalties reduced under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers.

Bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Robin Shackleford of Indianapolis says an estimated 400,000 people have had their driver's licenses suspended over unpaid fines and reinstatement fees. Shackleford says that makes it difficult for many people to travel to jobs in order to pay those penalties.

Drivers now face fees between $250 and $1,000 for license reinstatement.

A House committee has endorsed the bill creating an amnesty period during while penalties would be reduced by 80 percent for those with incomes less than 125 percent of the poverty level. Those with incomes above that would get a 50 percent fine reduction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Wintry mix moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

Rivet wins regional crown

Image

North Central falls to GCA

Image

North Vermillions falls to BRV

Image

South Knox loses to Eastern Pekin

Image

Lincoln loses to Gibson Southern

Image

Vincennes Rivet wins regional

Image

Northview falls to Danville.

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Science Olympiad

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation