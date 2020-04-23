Indiana tops 700 virus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s coronavirus death toll has topped 700 people in about five weeks with 45 additional fatalities announced Thursday by state health officials.

More than half of the newly recorded COVID-19 deaths occurred Tuesday or Wednesday, but they dated as far back as April 6, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Indiana’s death count of 706 could jump by several dozen on Friday as state officials plan to start including deaths that doctors blame on COVID-19 without confirmation of the illness from test results.

The state health commissioner said Wednesday that Indiana coronavirus infections have been traced back to mid-February, at least a couple weeks before the first illness for a resident was confirmed on March 6. The state’s first recorded coronavirus-related death occurred March 15.