INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials added 31 confirmed and six presumed coronavirus-related fatalities to the state’s death toll on Thursday, putting the state over 1,400 fatalities.
Most of the newly reported COVID-19 deaths occurred Tuesday or Wednesday, but one dated to April 21, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That puts the April 21 total at 47 deaths, tying it with the following day for the deadliest for coronavirus reported by the state.
The state statistics list 1,295 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 119 probable deaths. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.
Related Content
- Indiana tops 1,400 deaths tied to coronavirus infections
- Indiana tops 700 virus deaths
- Death toll from Wuhan coronavirus tops 100 as infection rate accelerates
- Indiana coronavirus deaths top 660 in just over 5 weeks
- Indiana adds 35 more deaths to coronavirus toll, topping 740
- Indiana’s confirmed coronavirus death toll tops 900
- Indiana tops 1,000 in confirmed, likely coronavirus deaths
- Indiana tops 1,000 in confirmed coronavirus-related deaths
- Illinois’ death toll from coronavirus tops 300
- Indiana reaches 350 deaths from coronavirus outbreak