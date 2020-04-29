Clear

Indiana tops 1,000 in confirmed, likely coronavirus deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 63 additional deaths, boosting the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 964.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana now has more than 1,000 people die with confirmed or likely coronavirus infections since the outbreak hit the state early last month, health officials said Wednesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 63 additional deaths, boosting the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 964.

Ten more presumed COVID-19 deaths added to the state statistics give Indiana 101 such fatalities. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths happened Monday and Tuesday, but others date back as far as April 7. The new deaths make April 14 and April 21 the days with Indiana’s most fatalities at 42 each.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday he would announce changes Friday to the statewide stay-at-home order that has been in effect since March 25. State officials are considering information such as hospitalization and death rates, along with the availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators for those who are seriously ill in deciding whether to lift any restrictions, Holcomb said.

The latest state statistics showed 571 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals and that 43% of ICU beds remained available as of Tuesday. That’s 25 more coronavirus patients in those ICUs than Monday, but 50 fewer than last Thursday.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 16588

Reported Deaths: 901
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5080282
Lake171577
Cass11011
Hamilton72958
Hendricks64531
St. Joseph60216
Johnson54858
Allen50437
Madison40146
Clark28313
Elkhart2697
Bartholomew23811
Porter2285
Hancock2049
LaPorte1995
Decatur19527
Shelby19110
Boone18520
Floyd17313
Howard1585
Delaware15213
Morgan1364
Vanderburgh1261
Harrison1255
Jackson1251
Monroe1227
Grant1198
Miami960
Lawrence9511
Franklin957
Tippecanoe952
Ripley915
Dearborn906
Warrick8414
Jennings722
Orange638
Vigo625
Putnam594
Noble589
Greene486
Newton465
Daviess4611
White420
Washington410
Jasper401
Scott392
Montgomery370
Henry361
Clinton351
Wayne333
Rush311
Kosciusko301
Marshall281
Wabash281
Fulton260
Fayette264
Jefferson260
LaGrange242
Owen221
Pulaski210
Steuben211
Knox200
Clay191
Dubois180
Carroll181
Tipton181
DeKalb161
Whitley161
Crawford160
Brown151
Switzerland150
Starke151
Randolph152
Sullivan130
Jay120
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Vermillion70
Adams71
Martin70
Benton70
Blackford71
Union60
Gibson60
Wells50
Spencer50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

