Indiana tops 1,000 in confirmed coronavirus-related deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials added 43 confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities to the state’s death toll on Thursday as the governor nears an announcement on changes to the statewide stay-at-home order.

The state has recorded 1,007 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak hit Indiana in early March, the Indiana State Health Department said.

Six more presumed COVID-19 deaths added to the state statistics give Indiana 107 such fatalities. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he would announce changes Friday to the statewide stay-at-home order that has been in effect since March 25.

State officials are considering information such as hospitalization and death rates, along with the availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators for those who are seriously ill, in deciding whether to lift any restrictions, Holcomb said.

Plans for significant increases in coronavirus testing and contact tracing have been announced by state officials this week.