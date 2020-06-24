Indiana to offer up to $500 per month in rental assistance through new program

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana has announced a new program to help Hoosier families struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is launching the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.

It offers up to $500 of rent per month, and you can take part for up to four months.

It requires an agreement by the landlord. This can be used for any combination of on-going rent payments, and past-due rent payments from April 1 or later.

Applications open on July 13.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS