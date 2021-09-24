Indiana to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster - here's who is eligible

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health says it will start giving some residents in the state a COVID-19 booster.

On Thursday, the CDC recommended the booster shot for a select group of people. They include:

Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose.

Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

You can take the booster if it's been six months since your second dose and only if you initially took the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson aren't available yet.

If you qualify for a booster, the state says you should click here and find a site that provides the Pfizer vaccine. On the site, the Pfizer vaccine is listed as "PVAX." You can also call 211 for help. You are encouraged to bring your vaccination card so the booster can be added to your record.