Indiana is set to launch a map to guide COVID-19 school decisions by county

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is launching a new map to help guide local school decisions.

Counties will have one of four different colors.

These colors will represent community spread based on three data points. The colors correlate with recommendations for schools.

Blue - Minimal community spread. Things can operate as they are while following health guidance.

Yellow - Moderate community spread. Schools continue in-person classes with an increase in health measures. At this stage, schools should consider postponing after-school events or limiting them to close family.

Orange - There's a strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students. Extra-curricular activities should be closed to onlookers.

Red - Middle and high school students should consider virtual learning. At this time, there should not be extra-curricular activities or large group events, like assemblies

The new map launches on Wednesday, and it will be updated weekly.