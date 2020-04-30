Indiana to hold free fishing day this weekend

Good news for people looking to head outside with their families this weekend.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is holding its first free fishing day this Sunday, May 3.
This means Hoosier residents will be able to fish in public water without a license.
DNR officials say people can use this day to get outside while still social distancing.
Find a map of places you can fish here.
