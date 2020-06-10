Indiana theaters, bars, playgrounds reopenings start Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Movie theaters, bars, museums and amusement parks will be allowed to open Friday across Indiana as the governor announced Wednesday that he was moving up by two days the next stage of easing the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
A new state order will allow social gatherings of up to 250 people and retail stores and malls to operate at full capacity, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. Gatherings have been limited to 100 people and stores to 75% capacity for the past three weeks as such limits have been gradually lifted since early May.
Restaurants will be allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and bowling alleys can open at 50% capacity. Casinos can resume operations starting Monday under safety plans submitted to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
Public playgrounds are being permitted to reopen as of Friday but festivals and parades still being prohibited.
This Indiana reopening stage had been scheduled for Sunday. Officials said the earlier action was possible because of continuing declines in the number of COVID-19 infected people hospitalized and availability of intensive care unit beds to treat those most seriously ill.
What you will be able to do
- State government building access restrictions will be lifted
- Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity
- Retail stores and malls open at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place
- Dining room service may open at 75% capacity
- Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50% capacity
- Bars and nightclubs may open at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines
- Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at a capacity to be determined. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities
- Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines
- Community youth and adult recreational games and leagues may resume; adhere to social distancing and gathering restrictions
- Raceways may open with limited spectators
- Pari-mutuel horse racing anticipated to begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities
- Charity gaming and casinos may open with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission
- Large venues may open at a capacity to be determined
- Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities may open at 50% capacity; reservations will be required to limit the number of customers at any one time