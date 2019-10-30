Indiana teen pleads guilty in pregnant schoolmate’s killing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 17-year-old northern Indiana boy has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate who was pregnant with his child.
Aaron Trejo pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and feticide. A St. Joseph County judge has scheduled his sentencing for Jan. 7.
Trejo was charged as an adult in 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang’s December 2018 killing .
Prosecutors say Trejo told officers he killed Rouhselang because he was angry that she waited so long to tell him she was pregnant that it was too late to get an abortion.
Her body was found in a dumpster in their hometown of Mishawaka, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Chicago.
Trejo is a Mishawaka High School football player and Rouhselang was a team manager. Relatives say she was six months pregnant.
