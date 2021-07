TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -- STEM teachers in Indiana are learning new ways to incorporate lessons about sustainable energy into their classrooms.

Throughout this week and next, teachers are taking part in the boot camp.

Throughout the camp, teachers will do things such as building solar cars and windmills.

From there, teachers will take field trips to different power plants.

The Sustainable Energy Bootcamp is put on by support from Duke Energy and Rose-Hulman alumni Becky and Frank Levinson.