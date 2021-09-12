Indiana teachers are being honored as heroes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana teachers throughout the state are being honored all week long for their hard work and dedication to students.

This comes after, the Indiana Department of Education and the College Football Playoff Foundation recently unveiled a new partnership.

This is all in an effort to celebrate the teachers' immense contributions and elevate them as heroes.

After a difficult year last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-recognized all teachers as Indiana's 2021 Teachers of the Year.

The new partnership to celebrate teachers includes a series of events.

● Extra Yard for Teachers Week: Throughout this annual week-long celebration – from Sept. 10-18 – the Indiana college football community will let teachers know they are valued, respected, and needed through teacher appreciation events, experiences, and giveaways.

● Extra Yard for Teachers State Park Day: On Sun., Sept. 12, as part of Extra Yard for Teachers Week, all Indiana teachers and their families will have free access to all state parks in Indiana by showing their teacher ID. Five parks – Indiana Dunes State Park, Salamonie Lake, Patoka Lake, Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park, and Brown County State Park – will feature giveaways, live music, and food.

● Who Is Your Indiana Teacher of the Year? As part of Extra Yard for Teachers Week, this social media campaign will encourage Indiana residents to recognize teachers they admire by nominating them with the #INTOY2021 social media hashtag, as well as by submitting an online form. Nominated teachers will receive prizes and recognition.

● Tailgate Tour: This fall, the Indianapolis Host Committee is traveling to high school football games statewide to cheer on teachers and coaches through the inaugural Indiana Tailgate Tour. The Tailgate Tour kicked off on Fri., Aug. 20, and will continue through the middle of October. The tour will include prizes, games, and opportunities for communities to recognize and reward teachers.

For more information about this new partnership celebrating teachers, click here.