Indiana teacher shortage includes STEM subjects, languages

The Indiana Department of Education says the state faces teacher shortages in nearly 15 subjects including exceptional needs and STEM subjects.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Education says the state faces teacher shortages in nearly 15 subjects including exceptional needs and STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math).

The department said Tuesday the list it will submit to the U.S. Department of Education this week also includes world languages, music, fine arts, and early childhood education.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick issued a statement saying, “For nearly a decade we have struggled to find educators to fill even the frequently offered classroom subjects. Unfortunately, this shortage continues to spill into areas not only critical to Indiana’s educational plan, but areas that prepare our students for a bright future.”

