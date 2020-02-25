Clear

Indiana teacher gun training plan failing amid opposition

A legislative proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools was scuttled amid a disagreement over whether it infringed on gun rights.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 12:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A legislative proposal for requiring annual training for teachers who carry guns inside Indiana schools was scuttled amid a disagreement over whether it infringed on gun rights.

The state Senate approved the bill this month, but a House committee chairman said Monday that he wouldn’t be taking any action on the proposal ahead of this week’s deadline for advancing it.

The proposal specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed. It included 20 hours of scenario-based training and six hours of marksmanship, along with reviews about lawful use of force and personality screening, followed by 16 hours of additional training each year.

Republican Sen. Chris Garten of Charlestown urged support for the proposal because teachers can be armed with permission of their school districts but the state doesn’t have any training requirements. The proposal faced opposition from gun-rights supporters as being too heavy-handed and usurping local control.

House Education Committee Chairman Robert Behning, an Indianapolis Republican, said he was troubled by the bill mandating the training in such detail.

“It just seemed to me that was too prescriptive and we’re putting it into law that this is the way it’s going to be forever,” Behning said.

School safety has gained attention around Indiana following shootings in 2018 at a Noblesville middle school in which a boy wounded a classmate and teacher, and at a Richmond middle school where a boy shot out a door and at officers before killing himself. A handful of school districts now allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.

The training bill, which cleared the Senate on a 42-7 vote, also faced opposition from the gun control group Moms Demand Action as a step toward “normalizing” a high-risk strategy of arming teachers.

A similar training bill failed last year.

Garten, who served in Iraq with the Marines, said he considered himself a strong supporter of the Constitution’s Second Amendment and hoped to eventually reach a compromise.

“We tried this last year, too,’” he said. “I think it is an ongoing conversation that needs to continue.”

Behning said he didn’t see much prospect of an agreement being reached by the time this year’s 10-week legislative session ends in mid-March.

“I only have so much time and, frankly, this is a fairly contentious issue,” he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Showers and fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Lion King Jr. Terre Haute Children's Theater

Image

VCSC Issues

Image

Judge saves local woman from choking

Image

Winter So Far

Image

Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

School leaders to approve 5 year strategic plan and introduce new online tool

Image

One School Board is looking at their sex education curriculum

Image

Train collides with car in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil