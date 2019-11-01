Indiana suspending Medicaid work requirement after lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are suspending work requirements for low-income residents who receive their health insurance through Medicaid while a federal lawsuit challenging the plan is sorted out.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said Thursday it won’t be enforcing rules that require those not qualifying for exemptions to report 20 hours a month of work or related activity or face coverage loss after Dec. 31.
The move comes after a lawsuit was filed in September against Indiana’s plan. Federal courts have blocked the Trump administration from allowing similar work requirements for Arkansas and Kentucky.
Attorneys for Medicaid recipients say Congress intended medical care as the Medicaid program’s goal, and the Trump administration failed to account for potential coverage losses for thousands of people from work requirements.
