Indiana surpasses 68,000 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases - here's where the Wabash Valley stands

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has surpassed 68,000 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases.

The state’s health department said Monday that 582 additional people have been diagnosed with the disease, bringing Indiana’s total to 68,433.

Confirmed deaths due to complications from the virus are at 2,780. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, according to the state.

More than 775,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported, statewide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

LOCAL CASES AND DEATHS

We took a look at the numbers in the Wabash Valley, in Indiana. News 10 was able to group the following counties: Vigo, Vermillion, Clay, Parke, Greene, Sullivan, Knox, Daviess, Martin, and Putnam.

In all of these counties, there are a total of 1,291 confirmed cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. This is out of 24,607 tests.

Leading the case count as of Monday is Vigo County, with 474 cases. The Vigo County Health Department reports the county saw it's single largest one week spike last week, with 95 new cases.

A total of 65 people have died from COVID-19 in the Wabash Valley.

Greene County has had the most deaths up to this point, with a total of 34 deaths.

A few of our counties have not reported any COVID-19 deaths. They include Vermillion, Knox, and Martin.

SOURCE: ISDH