Clear

Indiana sues Purdue Pharma over the state’s opioid crisis

The state of Indiana is suing the maker of the painkiller OxyContin, alleging that its actions played a role in fueling the state’s opioid epidemic.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Indiana is suing the maker of the painkiller OxyContin, alleging that its actions played a role in fueling the state’s opioid epidemic.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday against Purdue Pharma Inc., Purdue Pharma, L.P., and The Purdue Frederick Company says the Stamford, Connecticut-based company played a key role in Indiana’s opioid crisis by misrepresenting the risks and benefits of opioids.

The suit filed in Marion County alleges that Purdue Pharma violated Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. It seeks penalties, damages and an order halting the company’s conduct.

Purdue Pharma says in a statement that it “vigorously” denies Indiana’s allegations and looks forward to defending itself in court.

Several Indiana cities have sued Purdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical companies over their alleged roles in the opioid abuse crisis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Becoming partly sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

The Vincennes Christmas Parade

Image

Red Kettle kickoff in the Wabash Valley

Image

Sullivan kids start Blessing Box

Image

Hamilton Center Turkey Give Away

Image

Business and Bagles

Image

Lt. Governor in Brazil for ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County Votes finalized

Image

Police investigate armed suspects at VU

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party